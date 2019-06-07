8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Pixabay
Home News Unemployment rate sees decrease in May for Northeast B.C.
NewsRegional

Unemployment rate sees decrease in May for Northeast B.C.

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of May have been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a decrease last month of 0.7 percent, down to 8.3 percent when compared to April’s rate of 9.0 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for May is up 200 to 37,700 when compared to April’s numbers of 37,500.

- Advertisement -

In May 2018, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent with an estimated 38,500 people working.

Overall for B.C., unemployment remained low in May 2019 at a rate of 4.3 percent; the lowest unemployment rate in Canada for the past 22 months in a row.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, says the B.C. economy is expected to grow, with some forecasters expecting the Province to continue to outpace the rest of Canada when it comes to employment.

“The economy is expected to keep growing – to the benefit of British Columbians. Private sector forecasters project that growth in our province will continue to outpace the rest of Canada.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSwanson Lumber Road continues to be closed in both directions

RECENT STORIES

News

Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed in both directions

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a CN rail car derailment, the Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed...
Read more
News

Section of 99 Avenue to be closed Saturday for Annual Bright Nights in June Festival

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising drivers that a section of 99...
Read more
News

Doggie Day Spa to support friendly competition between BC SPCA branches

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA North Peace Branch and the BC SPCA South Peace Branch are...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Province declares drought in the Fort Nelson region

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Below-normal stream flows and signs of drought in smaller streams have caused the Province to declare a Level 3 drought...

Minister McKenna reviewing Senate changes to Bill C-69

Swanson Lumber Road closed due to train derailment

57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament is underway at Lakepoint Golf Club

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.