Unemployment rate sees decrease in May for Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of May have been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a decrease last month of 0.7 percent, down to 8.3 percent when compared to April’s rate of 9.0 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for May is up 200 to 37,700 when compared to April’s numbers of 37,500.

- Advertisement -

In May 2018, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent with an estimated 38,500 people working.

Overall for B.C., unemployment remained low in May 2019 at a rate of 4.3 percent; the lowest unemployment rate in Canada for the past 22 months in a row.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, says the B.C. economy is expected to grow, with some forecasters expecting the Province to continue to outpace the rest of Canada when it comes to employment.

“The economy is expected to keep growing – to the benefit of British Columbians. Private sector forecasters project that growth in our province will continue to outpace the rest of Canada.”