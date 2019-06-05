Update to fatal crash on Highway 97 south of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP, Peace Region Traffic Services and Emergency Services responded to a fatal collision this morning, Wednesday, June 5, at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Highway 97 between 229 and 235 Roads south of Dawson Creek.

According to RCMP, upon arrival, it was determined that a collision occurred between a northbound Ford F550 service truck and a southbound Jeep Cherokee.

RCMP say the lone driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old woman from the Peace Region, died in the crash.

- Advertisement -

The lone driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old man also from the Peace Region, sustained only minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is being asked to call the Peace Region Traffic Services in Dawson Creek at 250-784-3700, citing file 2019-3847.

Police will not be releasing any further information at this time.

The Highway was closed and has since reopened.