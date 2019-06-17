19.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Water restrictions have been implemented by the BCOGC
News

Water restrictions have been implemented by the BCOGC

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All previously approved water diversions under Section 10 of the Water Sustainability Act are immediately suspended by the BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC), due to drought conditions.

Peace River Watershed:

  •  Alces River
  •  Beatton River (Doig River, Osborne River, Blueberry River)
  •  Farrell Creek
  •  Cache Creek

Tributaries to the Kiskatinaw River (but does not include the Kiskatinaw River)

- Advertisement -

Liard River Watershed:

  •   Fontas River
  •   Kantah River
  •   Petitot River
  •   Gutah Creek
  •   Hay River

The suspension does not apply to the main channel of the Peace River or Dinosaur Lake and the diversion and use of water stored in dugouts or dams are not suspended.

Water levels are anticipated to continue dropping until significant rain falls in the area. The Commission will assist industry in identifying options for alternative short-term water supply should it be required during this period of drought. Low streamflow conditions are escalating concerns for impacts to fish, aquatic resources and community supply in the above basins.

More information can be found on the B.C. Government Drought Information page; CLICK HERE

Applications for water diversion:

Given local variability, it is possible some streams in the areas under suspension will have recovered sufficiently to allow some water withdrawal. The Commission will review new applications for diversion, or requests to use existing approvals, on a site-specific basis.
Operators are requested to do the following to support their application or request to use an existing Section 10 approval:

1. Limit the application to water volumes and points of diversion that are realistic to the specific operational needs for the upcoming months.
2. For new applications for diversion for water from rivers and streams, or to request use of existing approvals, provide a good discharge measurement at the point(s) of diversion, to provide information on current flow conditions in relation to the volume of water requested. The discharge measurement will be collected to an acceptable hydrometric standard by a qualified individual.
3. For new applications for diversion from lakes, or reactivation of existing approvals, provide information on lake bathymetry:
a. Surface area (hectares).
b. Depth (metres). If lake depth information is not already available from provincial databases or previous surveys, obtain depth measurements at points along two transects representing the long and short lake axes, to determine maximum lake depth.
c. Volume

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleAlberta energy war room must avoid online morass, preaching to choir: experts
Next articleIpsos poll shows majority of British Columbians are in favour of Trans Mountain expansion

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Ipsos poll shows majority of British Columbians are in favour of Trans Mountain expansion

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A new Ipsos poll, conducted on behalf of Resource Works, indicates that the majority of British...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta energy war room must avoid online morass, preaching to choir: experts

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Tzeporah Berman only learned of her cameo appearance at an Alberta government news conference about its...
Read more
Canadian Press

Federal cabinet decision on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline due Tuesday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Liberal government's $4.5 billion gamble to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline in a bid to get...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Federal cabinet decision on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline due Tuesday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Liberal government's $4.5 billion gamble to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline in a bid to get it expanded will come to...

Lots of action at the 7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheel Chair...

Conceptual Design of 100 Street unveiled at presentation on Saturday

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.