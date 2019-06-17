Water restrictions have been implemented by the BCOGC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All previously approved water diversions under Section 10 of the Water Sustainability Act are immediately suspended by the BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC), due to drought conditions.

Peace River Watershed:

Alces River

Beatton River (Doig River, Osborne River, Blueberry River)

Farrell Creek

Cache Creek

Tributaries to the Kiskatinaw River (but does not include the Kiskatinaw River)

Liard River Watershed:

Fontas River

Kantah River

Petitot River

Gutah Creek

Hay River

The suspension does not apply to the main channel of the Peace River or Dinosaur Lake and the diversion and use of water stored in dugouts or dams are not suspended.

Water levels are anticipated to continue dropping until significant rain falls in the area. The Commission will assist industry in identifying options for alternative short-term water supply should it be required during this period of drought. Low streamflow conditions are escalating concerns for impacts to fish, aquatic resources and community supply in the above basins.

More information can be found on the B.C. Government Drought Information page; CLICK HERE

Applications for water diversion:

Given local variability, it is possible some streams in the areas under suspension will have recovered sufficiently to allow some water withdrawal. The Commission will review new applications for diversion, or requests to use existing approvals, on a site-specific basis.

Operators are requested to do the following to support their application or request to use an existing Section 10 approval:

1. Limit the application to water volumes and points of diversion that are realistic to the specific operational needs for the upcoming months.

2. For new applications for diversion for water from rivers and streams, or to request use of existing approvals, provide a good discharge measurement at the point(s) of diversion, to provide information on current flow conditions in relation to the volume of water requested. The discharge measurement will be collected to an acceptable hydrometric standard by a qualified individual.

3. For new applications for diversion from lakes, or reactivation of existing approvals, provide information on lake bathymetry:

a. Surface area (hectares).

b. Depth (metres). If lake depth information is not already available from provincial databases or previous surveys, obtain depth measurements at points along two transects representing the long and short lake axes, to determine maximum lake depth.

c. Volume