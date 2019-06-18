Whiskey Jack ski club need help planting trees at the Beatton Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is hosting a tree planting event at the Beatton Park sponsored by Canfor.

The event came to be after the ski club cleared the stadium area last fall, mitigating the loss of trees, the club is planting seedlings in some identified areas in Beatton Park.

Friday, June 21st, 2019 at 9 am join the ski club at the park with gloves, wearing long trousers and a long-sleeved shirt (mosquitoes). Meet at the trailhead of the upper parking lot.

Whether you are an experienced tree planter or this is your first time, there will be experienced volunteers to help show you how to plant the 1000 spruce seedlings donated by Canfor.

You are required to RSVP to the event and there will be water and snacks provided.

Canfor will also be supplying volunteers along with BC Parks, yet the more hands will make lighter work of this fulfilling effort.

Bring your shovel if you have one.

