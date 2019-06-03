Wokeley pleads guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Pamela Napoleon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Monday, during an appearance in the B.C. Supreme Court in Fort St. John, Leon Wokeley pleaded guilty to the murder of Pamela Napoleon.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, instead of proceeding with a trial, Wokeley voluntary entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

In October 2017, Wokeley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains for his role in Napoleon’s death.

Napoleon and Wokeley were both last seen together on July 8, 2014, leaving the Blueberry First Nation, the last time that she was last seen alive.

42-year-old Napoleon was reported missing to police by her family on July 23, 2014. Her remains were discovered 12 days later inside a burned-out cabin about 30 kilometres north of Buick on the Beatton Airport Road.

Following Wokeley’s guilty plea, Court Justice, Jennifer Duncan ordered a pre-sentencing report and a Gladue report to determine Wokeley’s eligibility for parole.

Wokeley remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15, 2019, to set a two-day hearing for the sentencing.