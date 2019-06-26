20.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by CEAA
Home Energy News Woodfibre LNG signs foundation customer
Energy NewsNews

Woodfibre LNG signs foundation customer

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Pacific Oil & Gas Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Woodfibre LNG Export, has signed a binding LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with BP Gas Marketing Limited.

This agreement is for the delivery of liquefied natural gas from the Woodfibre LNG export facility in Squamish.

As part of the agreement, BP will receive 0.75 million tonnes per annum of LNG over 15 years on a free on board basis, with first delivery expected in 2023.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, BP Canada and Pacific Oil & Gas are working on an agreement for BP Canada to provide gas transportation and balancing services ensuring a reliable delivery of gas to the Woodfibre LNG export facility over the 15-year term.

The Woodfibre LNG project is located approximately 7 km west-southwest of Squamish.

It involves the construction and operation of an LNG export facility by Woodfibre LNG Limited on the previous Woodfibre pulp mill site, which would have a storage capacity of 250,000 m3 and would produce approximately 2.1 million tonnes per annum of LNG. 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePieridae Energy buying Shell Alberta natural gas assets to feed LNG plant
Next articleCranston named to Team Canada for the Summer Universiade in Naples

RECENT STORIES

News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for BC Peace

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The watch has been updated to a warning with the following information added to the warning: At...
Read more
Canadian Press

Pieridae Energy buying Shell Alberta natural gas assets to feed LNG plant

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A company planning to build an LNG export facility in Nova Scotia says it is buying...
Read more
News

Fort St John Fire Department responds to residential fire on 73 Avenue Monday afternoon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Monday afternoon, at 2:40 p.m., the Fort St. John Fire Department responded to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John Fire Department responds to residential fire on 73...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Monday afternoon, at 2:40 p.m., the Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in...

Fort St John Fire Department responds to fire on 99 Avenue...

Seismic lines from energy exploration an uncounted greenhouse gas source: study

Council awards tender for water looping projects and water main replacement

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.