News

Xplorefest geared to Grade 5 students to peak their interest in Careers

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School district 60’s first annual Xplorefest held at the Pomeroy Sports Centre was designed to inspire grade 5 students by giving them the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of applied design skills and technology activities.

Canfor demonstrating increment bore to age a tree without cutting the tree down. Photo by Tracy Teves

All grade 5 students in the school district 60 were invited to participate in this day which kids were self-directed to spend as much or as little time at each station set up by local industry, trades and technology to have a hands-on experience. Volunteer high school students from the international and career program helped with student engagement.

Both arenas were set up on the bottom floor of the Pomeroy Sports Complex, giving students a two-hour window of interaction. Given a one hour chance on one side of the centre then a swap to participate in the events on the other side which had approximately  18 stations per side.

Bryan Campbell, District Principal of Careers shared, they were really excited about the participation from the school district and a lot of the industry involvement taking part.

“Learning in the school district does not just take part in the schools, it’s about getting outside the four walls and learning in the community as well,” said Campbell.

During the school year, Campbell shares that smaller demonstrations take place at the individual schools yet this will be an annual event as it was obvious how receptive and engaged the students were at the event.

Some of the participants of the event included;

  • The Northern Lights College
  • Clear Stream
  • The RCMP
  • The Fire Department
  • Canfor
  • The City of Fort St. John

