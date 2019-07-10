18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb
News

10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – As a celebration of health and fitness join the District of Taylor in the annual Taylor Hill Climb.

The hill climb was first inspired by the TV show Village on a Diet and has since continued to be an annual challenge.

On Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm participate in the climb. Participants of the event will receive a free swim pass to cool down after the climb at the Taylor Pool between 12 pm to 2 pm with treats, shares the District of Taylor.

- Advertisement -

This is a family-friendly event to join along for fitness and fun.

To view the District of Taylor FB Page; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleThe Art Council is having a ‘Frame by Donation’ event

RECENT STORIES

News

The Art Council is having a ‘Frame by Donation’ event

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Friday and Saturday the Art Council is selling picture frames by donation with...
Read more
News

Investigation of suspicious deaths near Liard Hot Springs continues

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - North District Major Crime, and Northern Rockies RCMP continue the investigation into the suspicious deaths...
Read more
News

Rates of syphilis increase in Alberta

Tracy Teves -
EDMONTON, AB - Infectious and congenital syphilis rates have escalated across the province over the past five years, with a...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce met with Minister...

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce met with Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and...

North Peace Minor Baseball Provincial Schedule

Deadline for Nominations for the 100 Women Who Care is approaching

Winners of the Peace Country Open and 2019 Ladies Open

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.