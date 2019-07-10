10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb

TAYLOR, B.C. – As a celebration of health and fitness join the District of Taylor in the annual Taylor Hill Climb.

The hill climb was first inspired by the TV show Village on a Diet and has since continued to be an annual challenge.

On Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm participate in the climb. Participants of the event will receive a free swim pass to cool down after the climb at the Taylor Pool between 12 pm to 2 pm with treats, shares the District of Taylor.

This is a family-friendly event to join along for fitness and fun.

