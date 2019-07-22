World Jet Boat Championships wrap up in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – The World Jet Boat Championships wrapped up on Sunday in Taylor.

The team from the US, Bat outta Hell, ended up winning in the unlimited division. Fort St. John’s Gord Humphrey and his navigator Jason Palfy ended up on 5th.

In the CX division, Fort St. John Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat in the boat Xcalibur finished in sixth place followed by racers Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson in eighth. In the same division in twelfth place was the Fort St. John boat of Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel.

While the racing caused most of the excitement, there was a scary moment on Sunday afternoon as one of the boats caught fire. A team from New Zealand lost a boat, but everyone was able to escape the fire without injury.

The Peace Country River Rats would like to thank all their sponsors, volunteers and fans for helping to make this event a success.