14.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Gravel on Highway 97 covering recently-completed crack sealing work. Photo by Chris Newton
Home News 16th annual survey on transportation asks travelers to share their experiences
News

16th annual survey on transportation asks travelers to share their experiences

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – To make travel better for everyone, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is inviting people to share their experiences with the Province’s highways and services

The ministry has launched the 2019 Customer Satisfaction Survey in an effort to gather feedback on transportation infrastructure and services.

The survey is available online and will be offered in-person at some locations, including select rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along B.C. highways and is open until September 3rd, 2019.

- Advertisement -

British Columbians can share through the survey what they think about the services of the ministry, including highway operations, rehabilitation and maintenance, transportation projects, DriveBC highway information, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, social media, inland ferries (ferries that sail on lakes and rivers), licensing of taxis, buses and limousines, permits for filming and hosting community events along highways, and applications to subdivide rural properties.

The survey also invites members of the public to share their experiences of how they were treated by employees, the response times to questions and concerns, and their general satisfaction levels with services.

Data collected will be analyzed to understand how the ministry is doing in specific service and geographic areas and will help ministry staff make well-informed decisions moving forward to assist people throughout the province.

All data is confidential. To ensure their privacy, the survey asks respondents not to include identifiable personal information.

To view the survey; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFort St John continues to see increase in Real Estate despite Regional decrease
Next articleSite C Construction Schedule for July 8th – 21st, 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

Site C Construction Schedule for July 8th – 21st, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for July 8th...
Read more
News

Fort St John continues to see increase in Real Estate despite Regional decrease

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board has released its listing statistics for the second...
Read more
News

Leaders Lab Speakers Series presents Senator Yuen Pau Woo

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Comunity Development Institute is hosting their Leaders Lab Series with guest speaker Senator...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Unemployment rate continues to decrease in June for Northeast B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of June has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a...

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggart from CAPP

BC SPCA launches campaign to highlight dangers of dogs in hot...

Alberta to hold $2.5 million public inquiry into funding for oilsands...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.