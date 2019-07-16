16th annual survey on transportation asks travelers to share their experiences

VICTORIA, B.C. – To make travel better for everyone, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is inviting people to share their experiences with the Province’s highways and services

The ministry has launched the 2019 Customer Satisfaction Survey in an effort to gather feedback on transportation infrastructure and services.

The survey is available online and will be offered in-person at some locations, including select rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along B.C. highways and is open until September 3rd, 2019.

British Columbians can share through the survey what they think about the services of the ministry, including highway operations, rehabilitation and maintenance, transportation projects, DriveBC highway information, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, social media, inland ferries (ferries that sail on lakes and rivers), licensing of taxis, buses and limousines, permits for filming and hosting community events along highways, and applications to subdivide rural properties.

The survey also invites members of the public to share their experiences of how they were treated by employees, the response times to questions and concerns, and their general satisfaction levels with services.

Data collected will be analyzed to understand how the ministry is doing in specific service and geographic areas and will help ministry staff make well-informed decisions moving forward to assist people throughout the province.

All data is confidential. To ensure their privacy, the survey asks respondents not to include identifiable personal information.

To view the survey; CLICK HERE