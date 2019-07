2019 4H Achievement Days Results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – July 6th, 2019 was the annual 4H Achievement Days held at the North Peace Fair Grounds.

The following are the results from this year’s 4H Achievement Days;

Beef Show Results

Grand Champion Steer – Peter Weitzel (WOW)

Reserve Champion Steer – Laycee Wiebe (PC)

Grand Champion Heifer – Melissa Dick (PC)

Reserve Champion Heifer – Kaylee Wiebe (PC)

Grand Champion 2 yr old Cow/Calf – Felicity Drschiwiski (LS)

Reserve Grand Champion 2 yr old Cow/Calf – Savannah Loewen (PC)

Grand Champion Mature Cow/Calf – Rheana Gilbert (SW)

Reserve Champion Mature Cow/Calf – Quinne Mailman (SW)

Overall Female of the Show – Felicity Drschiwiski (LS)

Reserve Overall Female of the Show – Savannah Loewen (PC)

Grand Champion Pen of 3 Steers – Wonowon

Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Steers – Silver Willow

Highest Average Daily Gain – Blake Collins (SW) 3.08 lbs per day

Top Jr Groomer – Blake Collins (SW)

Top Intermediate Groomer – Rheana Gilbert (SW)

Top Sr Groomer – Savannah Loewen (PC)

Overall Groomer of the Show – Rheana Gilbert (SW)

Top Jr Showman – Kaylee Wiebe (PC)

Top Inter Showman – Jennifer Bell (SW)

Top Sr Showman – Allana Clarke (GV)

Top Overall Showman – Kaylee Wiebe (PC)

Top Jr in Judging, Grooming and Showmanship – Sydney Loewen (PC)

Top Inter. in Judging, Grooming and Showmanship – Lacey Wiebe (PC)

Top Sr in Judging, Grooming and Showmanship – Savannah Loewen (PC)

Herdsman of the Day – Logan Trask (WOW)

Beef Member with the Most Points at Achievement Days- Rheana Gilbert (SW)

Beef Club with the Most Points at Achievement Days – Prespatou

Sheep Show Results

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Kayli Taylor (SW)

Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Hailey Shipley

Market Lamb with the Highest ADG – Piper Masse .83 lbs per day

Grand Champion Ewe Lamb – Kiara Selin (SW)

Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb – Teana Neudorf (WOW)

Grand Champion Ewe with Lamb – Kiara Selin (SW)

Reserve Champion Ewe with Lamb – Kendra Gilbert (SW)

Overall Female of the Show – Kiara Selin (SW)

Reserve Female of the Show – Kendra Gilbert (SW)

Top Sr in Grooming – Kendra Gilbert (SW)

Top Jr in Grooming – Rebecca Neudorf (WOW)

Overall in Grooming – Kendra Gilbert (SW)

Top Sr in Showmanship – Kendra Gilbert (SW)

Top Jr in Showmanship – Jessica Wiebe (PC)

Top Sr in Judging, Grooming and Showmanship – Kendra Gilbert (SW)

Top Inter in Judging Grooming and Showmanship – Jessica Wiebe (PC)

Top Jr in Judging Grooming and Showmanship – Maria Hansen (SW)

Shepard of the Day – Maria Hansen (SW)

Sheep Member with the Most Point at Achievement Days – Kendra Gilbert (SW)

Horse Show Results

High Point Level 1- Alexa Giesbrecht

High Point Level 2 & 3- Arlee Newsham & Harlan Giesbrecht

High Point Level 4 & Up- Josie Lawlor

Overall Horse Husbandry- Emi Dyksterhuis

All Units Highest Scoring Showmanship

All Units Highest Scoring Equitation-Arlee Newsham

Most Improved Rider level 1- Hailey Illenseer Most Improved Rider Level 2 &Up- Isabelle Amboe Sportsmanship Award- Emi Dyksterhuis Club Mentor Award- Gracie English Citizenship Ambassador- Harlan Giesbrecht Personal Challenge Award- Joelle Shipley Top New Member- Wren Shipley

Dog Results

Dog Showmanship

1st Ginger Lucas-Jernigan & June

2nd Kyra Taylor & Willow

3rd Kayli Taylor & Someday Fisher

Unit 2 Obedience Trial

1st Ginger Lucas-Jernigan & June

2nd Kayli Taylor & Someday Fisher

3rd Kyra Taylor & Willow

Unit 3 Obedience Trial (partial)

1st Kayli Taylor & Someday Fisher

2nd Ginger Lucas-Jernigan & June

3rd Kyra Taylor & Willow

High in Trial (HIT)

Ginger Lucas-Jernigan & June

Reserve High in Trial (HIT)

Kayli Taylor & Someday Fisher

Agility Trial

1st Kayli Taylor & Someday Fisher

2nd Kyra Taylor & Willow

3rd Ginger Lucas-Jernigan & June

Woof & Hoof Fastest Team

Kayli Taylor & Someday Fisher with Gracie English & Lucky

Swine Results

Grand champion Danika Briltz

Reserve champion Liam Koop

Top sr groomer Josiah Koop

Top sr showman Josiah Koop

Top jr groomer Payton Briltz

Top jr showman Liam Koop

Sale Results

Peters steer weighed 1564lbs sold for $3.50/lbs to Buds Vac Service

Lacey’s steer weighed 1554 lbs sold for 3.50/lbs to Save on Foods

Sheep

Kayli’s lamb weighed 128lbs sold for $6.50/lbs to Jerry’s Water Service

Hailey’s lamb weighed 113lbs sold for $4.25/lbs to the Dawson Creek Vet Clinic

Swine

Danika’s hog weighed 218lbs sold for $4.50/lbs to Dave Gerber

Liam’s hog weighed 237 lbs sold for $4.25/lbs to Smith Fuel.