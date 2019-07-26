2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals this weekend in Merritt

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals are taking place this weekend in Merritt.

A great number of cowboys and cowgirls from the Peace Region will be taking part in the Junior and Senior divisions at this year’s Canadian High School Rodeo Finals.

The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals takes place July 26 to the 28 in Merritt.

Here is a list of the local cowboys and cowgirls that will be taking part in this year’s Rodeo Finals:

Canadian High School Rodeo Finals Rodeo Queen:

Gracie Chapple of Fort St. John

Junior Boys:

Danny Jones

Korbin Mills

Carson Johnson

Wyatt Bondaroff

Ethan Nelson

Carson Gunderson

Junior Girls:

Kerri Moat

Cashlyn Callison

Shelby Corr

Twiggy Esau

Jessie Pearson

Melanna Jones

Rylie Dowling

Senior Boys:

Tucker Esau

Jaytin Jones

Kolton Johnson

Jesse Jones

Zane Jones

Tyrel Robert

Wade Roberts

Ben Jackson

Wyatte Copeland

Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Girls: