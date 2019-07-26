2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals this weekend in Merritt

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals are taking place this weekend in Merritt.
A great number of cowboys and cowgirls from the Peace Region will be taking part in the Junior and Senior divisions at this year’s Canadian High School Rodeo Finals.
The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals takes place July 26 to the 28 in Merritt.
Here is a list of the local cowboys and cowgirls that will be taking part in this year’s Rodeo Finals:
Canadian High School Rodeo Finals Rodeo Queen:
- Gracie Chapple of Fort St. John
Junior Boys:
- Danny Jones
- Korbin Mills
- Carson Johnson
- Wyatt Bondaroff
- Ethan Nelson
- Carson Gunderson
Junior Girls:
- Kerri Moat
- Cashlyn Callison
- Shelby Corr
- Twiggy Esau
- Jessie Pearson
- Melanna Jones
- Rylie Dowling
Senior Boys:
- Tucker Esau
- Jaytin Jones
- Kolton Johnson
- Jesse Jones
- Zane Jones
- Tyrel Robert
- Wade Roberts
- Ben Jackson
- Wyatte Copeland
- Tyler Bondaroff
Senior Girls:
- Rylie Bondaroff
- Brittany Ollenberger
- Destiny Ollenberger
- Daylyn Callison
- Rachel Moat
- Aspen Wollen
- Kalie Clare Atkins