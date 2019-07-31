FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt.
A great number of cowboys and cowgirls from the Peace Region took part in this year’s Rodeo Finals in both the Junior and Senior divisions.
One of the local participants of note from the Rodeo Finals is Wyatte Copeland, of Fort St. John, who managed to win the Senior Boys Cutting, making him the Senior Canadian High School Champion in that event.
Copeland was also named Canadian Reserve All-Around Champion for winning the Boys Cutting Short Go event.
Gracie Chapple, of Fort St. John, was the 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals Rodeo Queen.
Here are the results for participants from the Peace Region:
Junior Pole Bending:
- 1st – Twiggy Esau
- 4th – Kerri Moat
- 8th – Cashlyn Callison
Junior Pole Bending Short Go:
- 2nd – Twiggy Esau
- 5th – Kerri Moat
- 8th – Cashlyn Callison
Junior Chute Dogging:
- 2nd – Korbin Mills
- 6th – Carson Gunderson
Junior Chute Dogging Short Go:
- 5th – Korbin Mills
- 7th – Carson Gunderson
Junior Team Roping:
- 5th – Rylie Dowling / Carson Gunderson
Junior Team Roping Short Go:
- 5th – Rylie Dowling / Carson Gunderson
Junior Barrel Racing:
- 7th – Kerri Moat
Junior Barrel Racing Short Go:
- 8th – Kerri Moat
Junior Breakaway Roping:
- 5th – Carson Gunderson
Junior Breakaway Roping Short Go:
- 5th – Carson Gunderson
Junior Ribbon Roping:
- 7th – Korbin Mills / Fallon Jones
Junior Ribbon Roping Short Go:
- 7th – Korbin Mills / Fallon Jones
Junior Girls Goat Tying:
- 3rd – Shelby Corr
- 6th – Rylie Dowling
- 8th – Twiggy Esau
Junior Girls Goat Tying Short Go:
- 2nd – Shelby Corr
- 8th – Rylie Dowling
- 9th – Twiggy Esau
Junior Boys Goat Tying:
- 3rd – Wyatt Bondaroff
- 4th – Korbin Mills
- 5th – Ethan Nelson
- 6th – Carson Johnson
Junior Boys Goat Tying Short Go:
- 3rd – Wyatt Bondaroff
- 4th – Korbin Mills
- 5th – Ethan Nelson
- 6th – Carson Johnson
Junior Saddle Bronc:
- 2nd – Danny Jones
Senior Boys Cutting:
- 1st – Wyatte Copeland
Senior Boys Cutting Short Go:
- 1st – Wyatte Copeland
- 3rd – Ben Jackson
Senior Tie-Down Roping:
- 1st – Ben Jackson
- 7th – Kolton Johnson
- 8th – Wyatte Copeland
- 10th – Jesse Jones
Senior Tie-Down Roping Short Go:
- 1st – Ben Jackson
- 7th – Kolton Johnson
- 8th – Wyatte Copeland
- 10th – Jesse Jones
Senior Girls Cutting:
- 7th – Tyler Bondaroff
Senior Girls Cutting Short Go:
- 7th – Tyler Bondaroff
Senior Team Roping:
- 4th – Ben Jackson / Kolton Johnson
Senior Team Roping Short Go:
- 9th – Ben Jackson / Kolton Johnson
Senior Saddle Bronc:
- 5th – Zane Jones
- 6th – Jesse Jones
- 9th – Tyrel Roberts
Senior Saddle Bronc Short Go:
- 4th – Zane Jones
- 6th – Jesse Jones
Senior Pole Bending:
- 4th – Aspen Wollen
- 7th – Daylyn Callison
Senior Pole Bending Short Go:
- 4th – Aspen Wollen
Senior Barrel Racing:
- 2nd – Aspen Wollen
- 6th – Kali Clare Atkings
Senior Barrel Racing Short Go:
- 2nd – Aspen Wollen
- 8th – Kali Clare Atkings
Senior Breakaway Roping:
- 5th – Tyler Bondaroff
Senior Breakaway Roping Short Go:
- Tyler Bondaroff
Senior Goat Tying:
- 5th – Rylie Bondaroff
Senior Goat Tying Short Go:
- 5th – Rylie Bondaroff
Senior Steer Wrestling:
- 3rd – Zane Jones
- 4th – Ben Jackson
- 5th – Wade Roberts
- 6th – Jaytin Jones
Senior Steer Wrestling Short Go:
- 1st – Ben Jackson
- 2nd – Zane Jones
- 3rd – Wade Roberts
- 4th – Jaytin Jones
Working Cow Horse Short Go:
- 2nd – Rachel Moat
- 3rd – Rylie Bondaroff
- 6th – Wyatte Copeland