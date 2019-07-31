18.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in...
Sports

2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt.

A great number of cowboys and cowgirls from the Peace Region took part in this year’s Rodeo Finals in both the Junior and Senior divisions.

One of the local participants of note from the Rodeo Finals is Wyatte Copeland, of Fort St. John, who managed to win the Senior Boys Cutting, making him the Senior Canadian High School Champion in that event.

Copeland was also named Canadian Reserve All-Around Champion for winning the Boys Cutting Short Go event.

Gracie Chapple, of Fort St. John, was the 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals Rodeo Queen.

Here are the results for participants from the Peace Region:

Junior Pole Bending:

  • 1st – Twiggy Esau
  • 4th – Kerri Moat
  • 8th – Cashlyn Callison

Junior Pole Bending Short Go:

  • 2nd – Twiggy Esau
  • 5th – Kerri Moat
  • 8th – Cashlyn Callison

Junior Chute Dogging:

  • 2nd – Korbin Mills
  • 6th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Chute Dogging Short Go:

  • 5th – Korbin Mills
  • 7th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Team Roping:

  • 5th – Rylie Dowling / Carson Gunderson

Junior Team Roping Short Go:

  • 5th – Rylie Dowling / Carson Gunderson

Junior Barrel Racing:

  • 7th – Kerri Moat

Junior Barrel Racing Short Go:

  • 8th – Kerri Moat

Junior Breakaway Roping:

  • 5th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Breakaway Roping Short Go:

  • 5th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Ribbon Roping:

  • 7th – Korbin Mills / Fallon Jones

Junior Ribbon Roping Short Go:

  • 7th – Korbin Mills / Fallon Jones

Junior Girls Goat Tying:

  • 3rd – Shelby Corr
  • 6th – Rylie Dowling
  • 8th – Twiggy Esau

Junior Girls Goat Tying Short Go:

  • 2nd – Shelby Corr
  • 8th – Rylie Dowling
  • 9th – Twiggy Esau

Junior Boys Goat Tying:

  • 3rd – Wyatt Bondaroff
  • 4th – Korbin Mills
  • 5th – Ethan Nelson
  • 6th – Carson Johnson

Junior Boys Goat Tying Short Go:

  • 3rd – Wyatt Bondaroff
  • 4th – Korbin Mills
  • 5th – Ethan Nelson
  • 6th – Carson Johnson

Junior Saddle Bronc:

  • 2nd – Danny Jones

Senior Boys Cutting:

  • 1st – Wyatte Copeland

Senior Boys Cutting Short Go:

  • 1st – Wyatte Copeland
  • 3rd – Ben Jackson

Senior Tie-Down Roping:

  • 1st – Ben Jackson
  • 7th – Kolton Johnson
  • 8th – Wyatte Copeland
  • 10th –  Jesse Jones

Senior Tie-Down Roping Short Go:

  • 1st – Ben Jackson
  • 7th – Kolton Johnson
  • 8th – Wyatte Copeland
  • 10th –  Jesse Jones

Senior Girls Cutting:

  • 7th – Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Girls Cutting Short Go:

  • 7th – Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Team Roping:

  • 4th – Ben Jackson / Kolton Johnson

Senior Team Roping Short Go:

  • 9th – Ben Jackson / Kolton Johnson

Senior Saddle Bronc:

  • 5th – Zane Jones
  • 6th – Jesse Jones
  • 9th – Tyrel Roberts

Senior Saddle Bronc Short Go:

  • 4th – Zane Jones
  • 6th – Jesse Jones

Senior Pole Bending:

  • 4th – Aspen Wollen
  • 7th – Daylyn Callison

Senior Pole Bending Short Go:

  • 4th – Aspen Wollen

Senior Barrel Racing:

  • 2nd – Aspen Wollen
  • 6th – Kali Clare Atkings

Senior Barrel Racing Short Go:

  • 2nd – Aspen Wollen
  • 8th – Kali Clare Atkings

Senior Breakaway Roping:

  • 5th – Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Breakaway Roping Short Go:

  • Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Goat Tying:

  • 5th – Rylie Bondaroff

Senior Goat Tying Short Go:

  • 5th – Rylie Bondaroff

Senior Steer Wrestling:

  • 3rd – Zane Jones
  • 4th – Ben Jackson
  • 5th – Wade Roberts
  • 6th – Jaytin Jones

Senior Steer Wrestling Short Go:

  • 1st – Ben Jackson
  • 2nd – Zane Jones
  • 3rd – Wade Roberts
  • 4th – Jaytin Jones

Working Cow Horse Short Go:

  • 2nd – Rachel Moat
  • 3rd – Rylie Bondaroff
  • 6th – Wyatte Copeland

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTC Energy selling power plant assets to Ontario Power Generation for $2.87B

RECENT STORIES

Sports

New Totem Archery Club holds Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The New Totem Archery Club held their Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot over...
Read more
Sports

Caps Transport IMCA Invitational this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Caps Transport IMCA Invitational is taking place this weekend at the Taylor Motor...
Read more
Sports

Former Fort St. John resident competes in boxing at 2019 PAN AM Games in Peru

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Former Fort St. John resident Bryan Colwell was representing Canada at the 2019 PAN...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Ministry of Health, PHO need to do more to ensure safety...

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia has released a report that looks at the safety of the Province's...

New Totem Archery Club holds Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot

Oilsands production growth cut despite lower building costs in CERI forecast

RCMP pullout of York Landing in search for Kam McLeod and...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.