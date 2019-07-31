FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt.

A great number of cowboys and cowgirls from the Peace Region took part in this year’s Rodeo Finals in both the Junior and Senior divisions.

One of the local participants of note from the Rodeo Finals is Wyatte Copeland, of Fort St. John, who managed to win the Senior Boys Cutting, making him the Senior Canadian High School Champion in that event.

Copeland was also named Canadian Reserve All-Around Champion for winning the Boys Cutting Short Go event.

Gracie Chapple, of Fort St. John, was the 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals Rodeo Queen.

Here are the results for participants from the Peace Region:

Junior Pole Bending:

1st – Twiggy Esau

4th – Kerri Moat

8th – Cashlyn Callison

Junior Pole Bending Short Go:

2nd – Twiggy Esau

5th – Kerri Moat

8th – Cashlyn Callison

Junior Chute Dogging:

2nd – Korbin Mills

6th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Chute Dogging Short Go:

5th – Korbin Mills

7th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Team Roping:

5th – Rylie Dowling / Carson Gunderson

Junior Team Roping Short Go:

5th – Rylie Dowling / Carson Gunderson

Junior Barrel Racing:

7th – Kerri Moat

Junior Barrel Racing Short Go:

8th – Kerri Moat

Junior Breakaway Roping:

5th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Breakaway Roping Short Go:

5th – Carson Gunderson

Junior Ribbon Roping:

7th – Korbin Mills / Fallon Jones

Junior Ribbon Roping Short Go:

7th – Korbin Mills / Fallon Jones

Junior Girls Goat Tying:

3rd – Shelby Corr

6th – Rylie Dowling

8th – Twiggy Esau

Junior Girls Goat Tying Short Go:

2nd – Shelby Corr

8th – Rylie Dowling

9th – Twiggy Esau

Junior Boys Goat Tying:

3rd – Wyatt Bondaroff

4th – Korbin Mills

5th – Ethan Nelson

6th – Carson Johnson

Junior Boys Goat Tying Short Go:

3rd – Wyatt Bondaroff

4th – Korbin Mills

5th – Ethan Nelson

6th – Carson Johnson

Junior Saddle Bronc:

2nd – Danny Jones

Senior Boys Cutting:

1st – Wyatte Copeland

Senior Boys Cutting Short Go:

1st – Wyatte Copeland

3rd – Ben Jackson

Senior Tie-Down Roping:

1st – Ben Jackson

7th – Kolton Johnson

8th – Wyatte Copeland

10th – Jesse Jones

Senior Tie-Down Roping Short Go:

1st – Ben Jackson

7th – Kolton Johnson

8th – Wyatte Copeland

10th – Jesse Jones

Senior Girls Cutting:

7th – Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Girls Cutting Short Go:

7th – Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Team Roping:

4th – Ben Jackson / Kolton Johnson

Senior Team Roping Short Go:

9th – Ben Jackson / Kolton Johnson

Senior Saddle Bronc:

5th – Zane Jones

6th – Jesse Jones

9th – Tyrel Roberts

Senior Saddle Bronc Short Go:

4th – Zane Jones

6th – Jesse Jones

Senior Pole Bending:

4th – Aspen Wollen

7th – Daylyn Callison

Senior Pole Bending Short Go:

4th – Aspen Wollen

Senior Barrel Racing:

2nd – Aspen Wollen

6th – Kali Clare Atkings

Senior Barrel Racing Short Go:

2nd – Aspen Wollen

8th – Kali Clare Atkings

Senior Breakaway Roping:

5th – Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Breakaway Roping Short Go:

Tyler Bondaroff

Senior Goat Tying:

5th – Rylie Bondaroff

Senior Goat Tying Short Go:

5th – Rylie Bondaroff

Senior Steer Wrestling:

3rd – Zane Jones

4th – Ben Jackson

5th – Wade Roberts

6th – Jaytin Jones

Senior Steer Wrestling Short Go:

1st – Ben Jackson

2nd – Zane Jones

3rd – Wade Roberts

4th – Jaytin Jones

Working Cow Horse Short Go: