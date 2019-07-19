FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 North Peace Horticultural Society Garden Tour will be taking place this weekend.

This self-guided tour of 10 gardens in the Fort St. John and surrounding area takes place Saturday, July 20th,2019, from 10 am – 4 pm.

Local vendors will be featured along the tour including door prizes, a Paverpol demonstration, and refreshments at the tea location.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum, which includes a map and description of each garden as well as your entry into the door prize draws.

