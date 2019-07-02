14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Sports

2nd Annual Mens’ Traditional Dene $75,000 Handgames Tournament this August in Fort Nelson

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – This August, the Fort Nelson Handgames Society will be hosting their 2nd Annual Men’s Traditional Dene $75,000 Handgames Tournament.

According to event organizers, hundreds of players and their families will be visiting the community, coming from communities all over Western and Northern Canada.

Handgames is a fast-paced, exciting, traditional game of skill and sport that provides an opportunity for men and boys to practice and sharpen their abilities in focus, detection, self-discipline, and intuition.

The Handgames Tournament will feature entertainment such as Big Bingo Friday, Poker Night, Moose Camp, and Drum Dances.

On-site will be artisan vendors and concession trucks all weekend long.

The 2nd Annual Men’s Traditional Dene $75,000 Handgames Tournament is taking place the weekend of August 2 to the 4 at the Fort Nelson First Nations Arbour.

For more information on this event, you can call 250-500-2936 or visit the Fort Nelson Handgames’ Facebook page.

