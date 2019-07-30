TAYLOR, B.C. – This year the 47th World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships are being held at Peace Island Park in Taylor, B.C.

This three-day event starts with the Gold Panning Parade on Friday, August, 2nd, 2019 at 6 pm.

The morning of Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 the Arts and Craft Fair starts at 9:00 am and Registration begins at 11:00 am. Gold panning competitions start at noon and continue through to 4:30 pm.

There will be a dinner at 6:00 pm followed by a Bannock Baking Competition and Family Campfire and open jam.

The fun continues into Sunday, August 4th, 2019 with a Pancake Breakfast at 8:00 am with the continued Arts and Craft Fair and a Metal detecting competition for adults and juveniles and church in the park.

At noon the World Invitational Class A Gold Panning Championships begins and the awards presentation will be at 4:00 pm.

For more information on the event you can email; [email protected]

