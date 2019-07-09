14.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
$48,000 raised from the 18th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 18th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament was held on Friday, July 5, at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

The Tournament was hosted in partnership with North River Midstream and Enbridge.

According to Sara Lang, of Enbridge, they were able to raise approximately $48,000.

Lang says they had 140 golfers registered for the Tournament and they had an additional $4,000 donated from Mastec Canada from their annual “Ditch Race” event.

All funds raised from this Tournament go to support the Ronald McDonald House of British Columbia and of Northern Alberta.

