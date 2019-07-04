23.4 C
News

4th Annual Stacy Memorial Silent Auction Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Light Horse Association (NPLHA) is holding their Annual Stacy Memorial Silent Auction Fundraiser.

The NPLHA is a local not for profit, a member-run equestrian facility that’s goal is to promote skill in horsemanship, in both adults and juniors alike. The Silent Auction is in honour of member Stacy Michalski Ollenberger who passed away unexpectantly on November 4, 2015.

The NPLHA shares that in Stacy’s quest of obtaining normalcy, she revived the Horse Show in 2012. Through her illness, she realized an appreciation of community and friends, therefore believing in paying it forward.

In Stacy’s memory and to remind NPLHA members and the community of her commitment to the NPLHA a portion of the proceeds from the silent auction will be donated back into the community, to help a local school’s breakfast program this fall.

The Auction has raised $5,904.51 of its $8,000.00 goal with new items being added to the silent auction daily.

To view the Auction; CLICK HERE

