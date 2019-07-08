24 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 8th Arnie Isberg Memorial 1- Pitch Softball Tournament raises $17,000
News

8th Arnie Isberg Memorial 1- Pitch Softball Tournament raises $17,000

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The 8th Arnie Isberg Memorial 1- Pitch Softball Tournament raised $17,000 for the Fort St John Hospital Foundation Cancer Diagnostic, Treatment & Care Fund.

The Fort St John Hospital Foundation Cancer Diagnostic, Treatment & Care Fund helps purchase medical equipment for the Fort St John Hospital.

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation expresses their gratitude to be the recipients of the tournament proceeds.

- Advertisement -

‘There are so many great people to thank; first a special thanks to Kerri who is behind the organizing, and Michelle pictured presenting the cheque. We also thank Arnies’ family members, the many volunteers, supporting sponsors, and prize donors. THANK YOU!’, shared from the FB page.

To view the post; CLICK HERE 







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleAlaska Highway Cemetery Tour
Next articleBCOGC – New Fugitive Emissions Management Guideline

RECENT STORIES

News

Calgary based AltaGas selling U.S. solar, fuel cell power plants for $940M

Canadian Press -
CALGARY _ AltaGas Ltd. says it is selling its portfolio of U.S. distributed electricity assets held by subsidiaries WGL...
Read more
News

New Off-Leash Dog Park is not ready for play dates

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The new Off-Leash Dog Park is still not open or ready for users. In a post...
Read more
News

NEAT’s Let’s Go Outside Program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NEAT has recently announced the newest addition to their Wildling family of programming called...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Huskies Par 3 Gold Tournament

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Huskies will be hosting their Par 3 Golf Tournament. On Sunday, September the 22nd, 2019 at the Lone...

Doig River orphan well project honoured with an Award

BCOGC – New Fugitive Emissions Management Guideline

8th Arnie Isberg Memorial 1- Pitch Softball Tournament raises $17,000

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.