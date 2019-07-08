8th Arnie Isberg Memorial 1- Pitch Softball Tournament raises $17,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The 8th Arnie Isberg Memorial 1- Pitch Softball Tournament raised $17,000 for the Fort St John Hospital Foundation Cancer Diagnostic, Treatment & Care Fund.

The Fort St John Hospital Foundation Cancer Diagnostic, Treatment & Care Fund helps purchase medical equipment for the Fort St John Hospital.

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation expresses their gratitude to be the recipients of the tournament proceeds.

‘There are so many great people to thank; first a special thanks to Kerri who is behind the organizing, and Michelle pictured presenting the cheque. We also thank Arnies’ family members, the many volunteers, supporting sponsors, and prize donors. THANK YOU!’, shared from the FB page.

