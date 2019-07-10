12.4 C
News

Agents of Discovery at Fish Creek Community Forest

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The staff of the city of Fort St. John recreation have announced the Agents of Discovery App.
Residents are being invited to the Fish Creek Community Forest on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm to learn about the app and nature in Fort St. John.
The Agents of Discovery App can be downloaded to Android and iOS devices before you arrive at Fish Creek for city staff to help get you on your mission.
For further questions contact 250-785-4592 or e-mail [email protected]

 

Tracy Teves
