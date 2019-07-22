Alaska Highway Cemetery Tour

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Join staff and volunteers of the North Peace Museum for a guided tour of the Fort St. John Cemetary.

Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 7 pm to 8 pm at the Fort St. John Cemetary on 100 Avenue. Tour is $10/person and can be paid at the cemetery gate prior to the tour.

The Alaska Highway has shaped the lives of residents of the North Peace over the last 77 years. Learn about those who helped with the highway’s construction as well as entrepreneurs, lodge owners, ambulance drivers, and more.

