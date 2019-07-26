23 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Premier Jason Kenney - Canadian Press
Home Canadian Press Alberta throttles back crude oil curtailment quotas for September
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta throttles back crude oil curtailment quotas for September

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Alberta government says it will again ease its crude oil curtailment program for September.

In a news release, it says it will allow the maximum amount to be produced by the province’s senior oil companies to rise to 3.76 million barrels per day, an increase of 25,000 barrels per day over the August limit, in recognition of lower oil storage levels and more volumes shipped by rail and pipeline.

That’s about 200,000 barrels per day higher than the initial quota allowed under the curtailment program when it began in January.

The release makes no mention of a recent call by several producers to ease curtailments for companies that improve export market access from Alberta by adding crude-by-rail capacity.

Producers have indicated they would be more interested in buying 120,000 barrels per day of crude-by-rail contracts negotiated by the previous NDP government and put on the block by the current United Conservative government if they were allowed to produce more oil.

The first 10,000 barrels per day a company produces are exempt from production limits, meaning they affect only 29 of more than 300 producers in Alberta.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleRCMP search still underway near Gillam
Next articleBC Agricultural Critic visits Peace Region to hear farmers’ concerns

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

NEB determines Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project does not fall under federal jurisdiction

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board has issued a decision on jurisdiction over the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project. The...
Read more
News

BC Agricultural Critic visits Peace Region to hear farmers’ concerns

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Agricultural Critic MLA Ian Paton joined local MLA Dan Davies on a two-day...
Read more
News

RCMP search still underway near Gillam

Adam Reaburn -
GILLAM, M.B. - During a press conference on Friday, Manitoba RCMP said the search by Gillam is still underway. While...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta throttles back crude oil curtailment quotas for September

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The Alberta government says it will again ease its crude oil curtailment program for September. In a news release, it says it will...

RCMP search still underway near Gillam

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing youth

People’s Party of Canada, Ron Vaillant announced as North East B.C....

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.