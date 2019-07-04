15.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Photo credit: AMBER BRACKEN / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Canadian Press

Alberta to hold $2.5 million public inquiry into funding for oilsands foes

Canadian Press
CALGARY, A.B. – The Alberta government is holding a public inquiry into the funding of environmental campaigns it says have prevented the province’s resources from getting to new customers.

Premier Jason Kenney says forensic accountant Steve Allan has been named to lead the inquiry, which has a budget of $2.5 million.

Allan is to submit his final report to the government in a year.

He is to interview witnesses, do research, and hold a public hearing if deemed necessary.

Kenney says environmental groups funded by deep-pocketed U.S. charities have been deliberately trying to landlock Alberta resources for years.

He blames those groups for the demise of several coast-bound pipelines that would have helped oilsands crude get to markets besides the United States.

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
