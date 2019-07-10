All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament this Sunday at Toboggan Hill Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Sunday, July 14, is the ‘All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament’.

Hosted by the FSJ Disc Sports Club, this Tournament will be taking place at Toboggan Hill Park, a Professional Disc Golf Association rated course.

The Tournament is $10.00 for club members and $20.00 for non-members and will include a game of 36 holes.

- Advertisement -

To sign up for this Tournament, you can visit discgolfscene.com.

The ‘All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament’ takes place this Sunday, July 14, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Toboggan Hill Park.

It is to note that prior to the Tournament, registration opens at 8:00 a.m., with a mandatory player meeting at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, you can visit the FSJ Disc Sports Club’s Facebook page.