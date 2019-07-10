12.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament this Sunday at Toboggan Hill...
Sports

All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament this Sunday at Toboggan Hill Park

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Sunday, July 14, is the ‘All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament’.

Hosted by the FSJ Disc Sports Club, this Tournament will be taking place at Toboggan Hill Park, a Professional Disc Golf Association rated course.

The Tournament is $10.00 for club members and $20.00 for non-members and will include a game of 36 holes.

- Advertisement -

To sign up for this Tournament, you can visit discgolfscene.com.

The ‘All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament’ takes place this Sunday, July 14, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Toboggan Hill Park.

It is to note that prior to the Tournament, registration opens at 8:00 a.m., with a mandatory player meeting at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, you can visit the FSJ Disc Sports Club’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP warns public of travelling paving business
Next articleAgents of Discovery at Fish Creek Community Forest

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Keily Stewart at 2019 Calgary Stampede as Stampede Princess

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Along with other locals, Keily Stewart, of Fort St. John, is also at the...
Read more
Sports

$48,000 raised from the 18th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 18th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament was held on Friday, July...
Read more
Sports

Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place at Northern Lights Raceway

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place on July 6 and 7 at the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Keily Stewart at 2019 Calgary Stampede as Stampede Princess

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Along with other locals, Keily Stewart, of Fort St. John, is also at the 2019 Calgary Stampede but as...

$48,000 raised from the 18th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf...

Fort St John received 65.6 mm of rain in June with...

Alberta government seeking feedback on greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.