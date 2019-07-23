21.5 C
NewsRegional

Alleged murder suspects could be in Manitoba

Avatar Adam Reaburn

WINNIPEG, M.B. – Manitoba RCMP say Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky could be in Manitoba.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Manitoba RCMP said the two suspects were recently in the Gillam area of Manitoba.  Gillam is approximately 1,000km north of Winnipeg.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, the RCMP in B.C. said Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in Northern B.C.

Kam McLeod is described as:

  • 6 foot 4
  • Approximately 169 pounds
  • Dark brown hair and facial hair
  • Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

  • 6 foot 4
  • Approximately 169 pounds
  • Sandy brown hair

The RCMP said they pair were last seen driving a 2011 Rav 4.

The RCMP say am McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection with the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and an unidentified victim from near Dease Lake.

Adam Reaburn
