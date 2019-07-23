Alleged murder suspects could be in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, M.B. – Manitoba RCMP say Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky could be in Manitoba.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Manitoba RCMP said the two suspects were recently in the Gillam area of Manitoba. Gillam is approximately 1,000km north of Winnipeg.

PUBLIC SAFETY – Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky MAY be in Manitoba and are considered dangerous. We have reasons to believe they were recently in the Gillam area. If you spot them – take no actions – do not approach – call 911 or your local police immediately. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/yh2yV78oZd — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 23, 2019

During a Tuesday morning press conference, the RCMP in B.C. said Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in Northern B.C.

Kam McLeod is described as:

6 foot 4

Approximately 169 pounds

Dark brown hair and facial hair

Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

6 foot 4

Approximately 169 pounds

Sandy brown hair

The RCMP said they pair were last seen driving a 2011 Rav 4.

The RCMP say am McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection with the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and an unidentified victim from near Dease Lake.