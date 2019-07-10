Annual Peace Country Open this weekend at Lake Point Golf & Country Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the Annual Peace Country Open at Lake Point Golf & Country Club.

The Peace Country Open is a two-day, 36 hole strokeplay tournament.

According to event organizers, as one of the longest-running tournaments in Northern B.C., the Peace Country Open attracts golfers from all over the Peace Region for a weekend of competition and fun.

Entry is $125.00 for members, $150.00 for non-members, which includes golf, meals, prizes, games, and a horserace.

The Annual Peace Country Open takes place this weekend, July 13 and 14, at Lake Point Golf & Country Club.

To register and for more information, you can call the Pro shop at 250-785-5566 ext. 1.