12.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Annual shut down of recreation facilities starts today
News

Annual shut down of recreation facilities starts today

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual shut down of the recreation facilities starts today, Monday, July 22nd through to Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Facilities that are closed during this time include the Pomeroy Sport Center, Kids Arena Field House and the North Peace Arena. The closure includes the Northern Vac Walking Track, basketball court, ping pong tables, and the indoor playground at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

As recreation facilities are actively used year-round and open 20 hours per day, 7 days a week. Facilities require maintenance and upgrading, which the closures provide an opportunity, according to the staff of the City of Fort St. John.

- Advertisement -

As well, the annual shut down allows staff to maintain or upgrade their certificates and competencies and enable time to complete an annual maintenance cycle on the facility and equipment.

The North Peace Leisure Pool is scheduled to occur September 2 – 29, 2019.

The Fort St. John Visitor Centre will be temporarily relocated to Centennial Park, 9522 100 Street, near the North Peace Leisure Pool. This mobile visitor centre will be housed within the existing mobile visitor trailer and will be open between 10 am and 6 pm daily.

Visitors will be able to purchase items, obtain maps and receive information regarding the area.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or CLICK HERE







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleWitness sees Fowler and Deese arguing with man on Alaska Highway

RECENT STORIES

News

Witness sees Fowler and Deese arguing with man on Alaska Highway

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A contractor working on the Alaska Highway says she saw a bearded man arguing with...
Read more
News

World Jet Boat Championships wrap up in Taylor

Adam Reaburn -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The World Jet Boat Championships wrapped up on Sunday in Taylor. The team from the US, Bat...
Read more
News

Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for the South Peace

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the South Peace. The warning says there is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for the South Peace

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the South Peace. The warning says there is a severe thunderstorm near Bearhole...

RCMP looking for two people after Dease Lake Homicide

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’...

Province eliminates personal limits on out-of-province liquor

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.