Annual shut down of recreation facilities starts today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual shut down of the recreation facilities starts today, Monday, July 22nd through to Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Facilities that are closed during this time include the Pomeroy Sport Center, Kids Arena Field House and the North Peace Arena. The closure includes the Northern Vac Walking Track, basketball court, ping pong tables, and the indoor playground at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

As recreation facilities are actively used year-round and open 20 hours per day, 7 days a week. Facilities require maintenance and upgrading, which the closures provide an opportunity, according to the staff of the City of Fort St. John.

As well, the annual shut down allows staff to maintain or upgrade their certificates and competencies and enable time to complete an annual maintenance cycle on the facility and equipment.

The North Peace Leisure Pool is scheduled to occur September 2 – 29, 2019.

The Fort St. John Visitor Centre will be temporarily relocated to Centennial Park, 9522 100 Street, near the North Peace Leisure Pool. This mobile visitor centre will be housed within the existing mobile visitor trailer and will be open between 10 am and 6 pm daily.

Visitors will be able to purchase items, obtain maps and receive information regarding the area.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or CLICK HERE