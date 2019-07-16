23.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 15, 2019
Another Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for the North Peace
News

Another Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued another thunderstorm warning for the North Peace.

At 6:15 PDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms heading eastwards at 25 km/h. This line of severe thunderstorms will impact communites along Highway 97 between Montney to Fort St. John within the next hour. 

This line of severe thunderstorms is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

See the full warning below:

Issued at 2019-07-16 01:18 UTC by Environment Canada: 
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:
B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details: 
At 6:15 PDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms heading eastwards at 25 km/h. This line of severe thunderstorms will impact communites along Highway 97 between Montney to Fort St. John within the next hour. 

This line of severe thunderstorms is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

