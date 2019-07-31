August 15 will mark 45 years since disappearance of Murphy Williams

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – August 15 will mark 45 years since Murphy Williams disappeared.

On August 15, 1974, Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a missing male from a family member in Fort St. John.

Police say Williams was last seen at approximately 3:00 a.m. at a farm residence near Mile 30 on the Alaska Highway where he had been working for the previous two days.

According to RCMP, it was reported that Williams was acting strangely throughout the night and when the farmer woke up around 7:30 a.m., Williams was not located in the residence and a thorough search of the property and surrounding area was also negative for him.

Williams was described as:

Aboriginal

35 years old at the time he went missing

Approximately weighing 170 lbs

Approximately 5’8 tall

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.