Australian and American found dead along Alaska Highway

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Lucas Fowler of Australia and Chynna Deese of North Caroline were found dead earlier this week south of the Liard Hot Springs.

Lucas is the son of New South Wales Police Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler, and the Fowler family is travelling to Northern B.C. to bring their son home.

The Fowler family released the following statement:

- Advertisement -

“We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson and friend in the most terrible of circumstances. To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating.

To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina, also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna’s family and friends.

We are all now travelling to Canada to be with our boy and to bring him home.

Our deepest thanks for all your love and care. At this stage, we can only move forward a minute at a time, and those minutes are moving so slowly.

Please share this with all those who may have crossed paths anywhere in the world with these beautiful young people.”

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found deceased on the Alaska Highway 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs on Monday, July 15, 2019. Police would like to speak to anyone that may have travelled this stretch of highway between Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 4:00 PM and Monday, July 15, 2019, at 8:00 AM.

Police would especially like to speak with anyone who may have a Dashcam video while travelling that area.

A vehicle an older blue minivan with Alberta plates was found at the scene and police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the vehicle or render assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250 774-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477