B.C. Liberals layout plan to support B.C. Forestry

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Liberals have outlined what they would do to support B.C. struggling forestry sector.

On June 13, the Liberals sent a letter to Premier John Horgan that outlined suggestions from the Liberal Rural Caucus to immediately support communities affected by the recent downturn in the forestry sector.

The four immediate actions include a program to match employment opportunities with displaced employees and increasing social services, including mental health for workers in each community. The Liberals also say a forest fire fuel mitigation program could employee workers immediately, and the Provincial Government must ask for Federal programs that support retirement bridging and work-sharing.

“In the absence of any provincial action by John Horgan and the NDP, the B.C. Liberal Rural Caucus has come up with an immediate plan of action based on what we have heard from communities directly affected by the crisis in the forest industry,” says Rural Caucus Chair and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett. “If we don’t get any immediate cooperation from the provincial government, our caucus is prepared to appeal directly to the federal government.”

Communities all across B.C. have been affected by mill closures or curtailments including Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd, Quesnel, Mackenzie, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Ashcroft, Merritt, Clearwater, Prince George, Valemount, McBride, Vavenby, Canoe, Revelstoke and Cache Creek.