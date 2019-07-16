15.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Little Brown Bat stock image
Home News B.C. man dies of rabies after being bitten by bat
NewsRegional

B.C. man dies of rabies after being bitten by bat

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Provincial Health Officer has confirmed a rare case of viral rabies in a B.C. resident that has since died.

The adult male was in contact with a bat in mid-May 2019 and developed symptoms compatible with rabies six weeks later.

While the exposure, in this case, was on Vancouver Island, bats in all areas of B.C. are known to carry rabies. To ensure privacy for the family, no further information on the individual will be released.

- Advertisement -

Family members, close community contacts and health-care workers who cared for this person are being assessed and given post-exposure rabies preventive measures if needed.

The most recent case of human rabies in B.C. was in 2003. Overall, in Canada, there have been only 24 known cases since the 1920s. The most recent cases in Canada were in Ontario in 2012 and Alberta in 2007.

If anyone in B.C. comes in contact with a bat (even if there is no obvious bite or scratch), wash the area with soap and water. Then consult a health-care provider or local public health department immediately. They will assess the risk of rabies and may provide a vaccine to prevent infection.

Bats are the only known carriers of the rabies virus in the province. About 13% of bats tested in B.C. are positive for rabies. This presents an ongoing risk for people and for companion animals, such as cats and dogs. It is important to ensure pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. If you believe your pet has had contact with a bat, consult your veterinarian.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleAnother Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for the North Peace

RECENT STORIES

News

Another Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued another thunderstorm warning for the North Peace. At 6:15 PDT, Environment...
Read more
News

Northern Health’s tips for summer around Blue-green algae

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -With warmer weather temperatures many people are out enjoying lakes in northern B.C. it is...
Read more
Energy News

B.C. Liberals layout plan to support B.C. Forestry

Adam Reaburn -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Liberals have outlined what they would do to support B.C. struggling forestry sector. On June...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Wild goat spotted by the Water Station

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There has been a wild goat spotted travelling about the city of Fort St. John for approximately the past...

Bridge to Broadway wins an award at 2019 Mainstage

Producers still cautious despite higher Q2 expectations on stronger oil prices

Producers still cautious despite higher Q2 expectations on stronger oil prices

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.