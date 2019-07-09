8.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Last years meeting of all the Premiers - The Canadian Press
Home Canadian Press 'Back to zero': Canada's premiers gather in Saskatoon, but none are women
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

‘Back to zero’: Canada’s premiers gather in Saskatoon, but none are women

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

SASKATOON — Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders are in Saskatchewan this week, but for the first time in years, the annual gathering won’t have women at the table.

“Symbolically, it’s very significant that there is no woman premier,” said Sylvia Bashevkin, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, who researches women in politics and recently edited a book on the effect of women in the premier’s office.

She said the last time Canada was without any woman as premier was between November 2002, when Pat Duncan left her post in the Yukon, and in November 2008, when Eva Aariak was sworn in as premier of Nunavut.

- Advertisement -

By early 2014, more than half of Canadians lived in a jurisdiction governed by a woman. Rachel Notley was the last one standing until her government was defeated in Alberta three months ago.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have never had a woman as premier.

The Council of the Federation conference, running Tuesday through Thursday, should serve as a reminder of the under representation of women at the premier’s table, Bashevkin said.

It may also cause people to question whether gender diversity in Canada was really improving, she added.

“It’s not just that things have stalled, but they’ve measurably gone backwards,” Bashevkin said.

“We have to come back to the picture that’s going to come out of this premiers’ meeting and ask ourselves … what does it mean when we felt we’ve made all these breakthroughs and then we can go back to zero?”

The Council of the Federation conference starts at Big River First Nation, where the premiers are to meet with leaders of national Indigenous organizations, including the Assembly of First Nations.

The gathering then shifts to Saskatoon, where premiers will participate in two-days of closed-door meetings at a downtown hotel.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who is hosting the event, said health care, reducing trade barriers and increasing economic competitiveness are all topics on his agenda.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said that in addition to trade and the need to further develop the energy sector, he’ll be pushing for jurisdictions to mutually recognize professional credentials so workers can more easily move between provinces for work.

Moe and Kenney kicked off the week together at the Calgary Stampede, where they met with their conservative counterparts from Ontario and New Brunswick, along with the premier from the consensus-based government of the Northwest Territories.

They discussed hurdles in getting Canadian resources to market, as well as their opposition to federal bills overhauling resource reviews and banning oil tankers from the northern B.C. coast, and their common causing in fighting against the federal carbon tax.

Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are all challenging Ottawa’s carbon levy in court.

Bashevkin said she doesn’t think an absence of women at the Saskatoon meeting will affect the content and tone of discussions.

There are assumptions that women tend to be less confrontational and seek consensus more than men, she said, but it’s not necessarily true.

“We could ask right now … are the relations between British Columbia and Alberta any better than they were when we had two women premiers?

“The answer’s probably not,” she said, adding that pipelines were still front and centre under Notley and former B.C. premier Christy Clark.

Stephanie Taylor and Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTC Energy updates Fort St. John City Council on Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

RECENT STORIES

News

TC Energy updates Fort St. John City Council on Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Representatives from the newly named TC Energy made a presentation to Fort...
Read more
News

First Annual Beatton River Round Up Music Festival

Tracy Teves -
BALDONNEL, B.C. - The Horse Ranch will be hosting the Beatton River Roundup Music Festival, two family-friendly days of...
Read more
News

BC Hydro making expansions to accommodate more workers at Site C camp

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to accommodate more workers, B.C. Hydro is making expansions to its Site...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Conservationists file legal challenge to Trans Mountain reapproval over whales

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The federal government is facing a new legal challenge after it approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time. Ecojustice...

GoFundMe page set up for young girl involved in incident with...

Lazers Edge Mini Stock Invitational this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Scheer promises to scrap clean fuel standard

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.