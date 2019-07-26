19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News BC Assessment makes presentation to Council
News

BC Assessment makes presentation to Council

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Scott Sitter, Assessor of the Northern B.C. Region for BC Assesment made a presentation on the Basics of Assesment to Council.

In the presentation Sitter explained the formula in which BC Assesment formulates their values they use in assessments of properties.

In 1974 British Columbia became a Crown Corporation in which changes were made that distributed the tax base fairly. In B.C., assessment and taxing are run by different departments.

Sitter shared, the B.C. assessment and tax system rank top 6 worldwide.

Sitter spoke to Council at the end of the presentation in regards to the OSB Plant. He shared when BC Assessment gets notification of potential for a major industrial property to curtail its operations or go into closure, BC Assesment provides the best estimate at the time.

In terms, if the OSB Plant is going to be down permanently the assessment on their building will drop to a 90 percent depreciation rate. Dependent on their current assessment will drop to 10 percent of the replacement value.

The land will stay the same, the classification stays the same unless they start removing equipment then the classification changes and the method of evaluation changes. Sitter shares, once you change it from a major industrial property, now you’re into regular property classes.

He goes on to share it is a huge building designed for a specific industrial purpose and who is going to buy the building for that purpose, yet more than likely an alternative purpose.

Sitter shares he has not seen a reaction in the markets yet so he does not know how the markets will react with the plant’s closure yet as soon as BC Assesment knows they will keep close contact with the municipality.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleRCMP confirm photo on social media not suspects in Northern B.C. homicides
Next articleFill a Mountie Boot to support Cops for Cancer

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing youth

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Dana Buckley. According to...
Read more
News

People’s Party of Canada, Ron Vaillant announced as North East B.C. Candidate

Tracy Teves -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - People's Party of Canada announced their candidate for Oct. 21, 2019, Federal Election. Ron Vaillant will...
Read more
News

Fill a Mountie Boot to support Cops for Cancer

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Constable (Cst) Christiaan Dreyer rider for the Fort St John Cops for Cancer Tour...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Assessment makes presentation to Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Scott Sitter, Assessor of the Northern B.C. Region for BC Assesment made a presentation on the Basics of Assesment...

RCMP confirm photo on social media not suspects in Northern B.C....

Body of missing fisherman found on the Peace River

Former Fort St. John resident to compete in Boxing at 2019...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.