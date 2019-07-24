BC Conservatives asks NDP and Liberals to work together to resolve Province’s forestry downturn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin, on behalf of the B.C. Conservative Party, has written a letter to Premier John Horgan regarding the Province’s forest industry.

Currently, communities across B.C. are witnessing the devastating effects of the downturn in the forest industry, which in turn has led to unemployment and the loss of community tax bases.

Within the letter, Bolin is requesting for both the NDPs and Liberals to stop the “blame game” and start to sit down and work together to get this issue resolved in the interest of British Columbians.

“Andrew Wilkinson and the B.C. Liberals are blaming you and The NDP, The NDP are blaming years of poor management leftover from the B.C. Liberals… but all this blaming isn’t helping British Columbian families, and the communities we all call home… I firmly believe the solution to this devastating downturn can be found through communication and working together as one.”

Bolin is asking for the Government to form a committee that will allow community leaders and industry members to talk about the future of forestry within B.C. and that they need to secure a “Made in B.C.” approach to ensure a sustainable future.

The full letter can be found below: