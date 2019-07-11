23.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 11, 2019
BC Coroners Service reports decrease in drug-related deaths so far in 2019
NewsRegional

BC Coroners Service reports decrease in drug-related deaths so far in 2019

Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released its latest reports on illicit drug toxicity deaths and fentanyl-detected drug deaths.

The reports are up-to-date until May 31 and show the number of deaths from across the province that is related to illicit drugs.

According to the Coroners Service, within the first five months of 2019, the number of drug-related deaths is down when compared to last year’s numbers.

While the number of deaths is down from last year, overall, provincially, there have been 462 illicit drug toxicity deaths within the first five months of 2019. In 2018, there were 651 deaths.

In Northeast B.C., for illicit drug-related deaths, there have been only seven reported so far this year, while last year saw 24.

When it comes to fentanyl-detected drug deaths in the Northeast, this year’s number is down to 6 when compared to 21 a year ago.

More information on the latest drug-related death reports can be found on the Province’s website.

