BC Government allocates more funding for wildfire risk reduction projects

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has allocated another $574,840 in Community Resiliency Investment program grants for the Prince George Fire Centre.

According to the Government, the grants will be given to eight local governments and First Nations communities in the Prince George Fire Centre to help support wildfire risk reduction projects.

These grants are in addition to the more than $6 million in funding provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations throughout B.C. in May.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, says the last two seasons have been the worst for wildfires and that these grants should reduce the risk of wildfires.

“The last two summers have shown the need for better preparation in advance of wildfire season. To help keep people and communities as safe as possible, it’s more important than ever that we invest in programs that reduce the risk.”

The Union of B.C. Municipalities administers this program and processes grant applications.

The application deadline for the next intake is October 18, 2019.

For more information on the Community Resiliency Investment program, you can visit the Province’s website.