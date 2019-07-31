BC Homicide Suspects may be in Northern Ontario

KAPUSKASING, O.N. – Global News is reporting that the two B.C. Homicide Suspects may have been seen in Northern Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating a sighting of two “suspicious” men that the complainant believed to be B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

According to OPP, on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m. local time, a suspicious, white vehicle was seen driving through a construction site on Highway 11 in the Northern Ontario town of Kapuskasing.

Kapuskasing is located approximately 230 kilometres north of Sudbury.

According to Global News, the OPP has not confirmed if this was, in fact, a sighting of the wanted men, saying only that the force is investigating a report of “two suspicious males.”

According to the OPP, officers have been actively patrolling but have not located the vehicle.

Earlier on Wednesday, the RCMP made the decision to scale back the search for the suspects after they were not located in the communities of Gillam and York landing, Manitoba.

Schmegelsky and McLeod have been charged in connection with the death of Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake and are suspected of also killing Lucas Folwer and Chynna Deese. The RCMP have not released details about when the pair will be officially charged in the deaths near the Liard Hot Springs of Folwer and Deese.