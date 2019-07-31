19 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod. RCMP photo
Home News BC Homicide Suspects may be in Northern Ontario
NewsRegional

BC Homicide Suspects may be in Northern Ontario

Avatar Scott Brooks

KAPUSKASING, O.N. – Global News is reporting that the two B.C. Homicide Suspects may have been seen in Northern Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating a sighting of two “suspicious” men that the complainant believed to be B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

According to OPP, on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m. local time, a suspicious, white vehicle was seen driving through a construction site on Highway 11 in the Northern Ontario town of Kapuskasing.

Kapuskasing is located approximately 230 kilometres north of Sudbury.

According to Global News, the OPP has not confirmed if this was, in fact, a sighting of the wanted men, saying only that the force is investigating a report of “two suspicious males.”

According to the OPP, officers have been actively patrolling but have not located the vehicle.

Earlier on Wednesday, the RCMP made the decision to scale back the search for the suspects after they were not located in the communities of Gillam and York landing, Manitoba.

Schmegelsky and McLeod have been charged in connection with the death of Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake and are suspected of also killing Lucas Folwer and Chynna Deese.  The RCMP have not released details about when the pair will be officially charged in the deaths near the Liard Hot Springs of Folwer and Deese.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAugust 15 will mark 45 years since disappearance of Murphy Williams

RECENT STORIES

News

August 15 will mark 45 years since disappearance of Murphy Williams

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - August 15 will mark 45 years since Murphy Williams disappeared. On August 15, 1974, Dawson Creek...
Read more
News

Maintenance work scheduled tonight for Taylor Bridge

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Dawson Road Maintenance North Peace have announced that more maintenance work will be taking place on...
Read more
News

BC Ombudsperson to monitor Ministry of Education’s response to the grade 12 exam tabulation error

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Following a province-wide tabulation error regarding grade 12 exam results, the B.C. Ombudsperson is monitoring the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Ombudsperson to monitor Ministry of Education’s response to the grade...

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Following a province-wide tabulation error regarding grade 12 exam results, the B.C. Ombudsperson is monitoring the Ministry of Education's response to...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for Peace River North

Construction to start for 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek

Decreasing amount of wells to be drilled in update from Petroleum...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.