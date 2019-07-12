23 C
Friday, July 12, 2019
BC Hydro makes breakthrough on second diversion tunnel

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Thursday, July 11th, 2019 BC Hydro reached another milestone on the Site C project with the breakthrough on the second diversion tunnel.

According to BC Hydro, the diversion tunnel two is about 780 metres long and will eventually be about 11 metres in diameter. The excavation of tunnel two began last summer.

Now that breakthrough has occurred on tunnel two, the tunnel lining process will start in the coming days shares David Conway, Community Relations Manager.

The tunnel lining process involves using a slip form where concrete is pumped through small openings located around the slip form, enabling it to cure in a perfect circle outside of the form.

The lining of both tunnels is expected to be complete in early 2020.

Previous articleVandalism at City Parks creates a no win situation
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP to set up Mobile Breath Test Unit this weekend

