Main service bay pad and powerhouse buttress construction on the south bank at Site C in August 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
NewsSite C

BC Hydro making expansions to accommodate more workers at Site C camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to accommodate more workers, B.C. Hydro is making expansions to its Site C Work Camp.

According to B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway, they are expanding the worker accommodation camp by 150 rooms, with more than half of them already built as of last weekend.

“We are expanding the worker accommodation camp by 150 rooms; 90 rooms were completed last weekend and the remaining 60 rooms later this month. The expansion is within the existing camp footprint.”

Conway says the camp was originally designed to house 1,600 workers, and with the workforce expected to grow, B.C. Hydro made the decision to expand the camp earlier this year.

“The camp was originally sized to house 1,600 workers but designed to accommodate up to 2,100 if expansion was required. With the contractor workforce expanding as work progresses on the project, we made the decision to expand the camp earlier this year.”

According to Conway, no Environmental Assessment Certification amendment was required for this expansion of 150 rooms, but they will have to seek an EAC amendment if they are to increase the camp to accommodate over 2,200 workers.

Previous articleConservationists file legal challenge to Trans Mountain reapproval over whales
Next articleFirst Annual Beatton River Round Up Music Festival

