News
Site C

BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board to hold public meeting July 5

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board is hosting a public meeting this Friday, July 5.

The B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund is governed by a regional decision-making board, responsible for overseeing the management and disbursement of the fund.

As part of the Site C Agricultural Mitigation and Compensation Plan, a $20 million fund has been established to support agricultural production and related economic activity in the Peace Region.

The Board has 10 members and is comprised of six members that are appointees of regional agricultural associations or the Peace River Regional District.

The Board and Northern Development Initiative Trust worked together in fall 2018 to develop a financial management plan for the fund, with a goal of preserving the $20 million capital investment and using investment returns for grants for the first five years.

The B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board public meeting is July 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Northern Grand Hotel.

For more information, you can visit the Site C Project website.

