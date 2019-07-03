17.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
BC Hydro reports four power outages for Wednesday morning

Scott Brooks
UPDATE #2 – As of 11:20 a.m., power has been restored to all affected areas except to Shaman Industrial Way as B.C. Hydro carries out a planned outage.

UPDATE – As of 11:00 a.m., the power outage has been extended to 100 Avenue from 96 Avenue between 86 Street and 79 Street.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is currently reporting four power outages this morning within Fort St. John.

One power outage is within the area of between 86 Street and 79 Street, south of 96 Avenue.

It is estimated that power should be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The second power outage is south of 97 Avenue between 96 and 93 Street.

Power should be restored by 11:00 a.m.

The third power outage is at the 9600 block of 97 Avenue and 9600 block of 96 Avenue.

There is currently no estimate for when power should be restored in this area.

The fourth outage is on Shaman Industrial Way.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:00 p.m.

We will provide updates when they become available.

For up-to-date power outage status, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.

