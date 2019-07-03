BC OGC approves Woodfibre LNG project

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has given Pacific Oil & Gas Limited the go-ahead for the Woodfibre LNG project.

The Woodfibre LNG Project is a small-scale LNG processing and export facility, located approximately seven kilometres southwest of Squamish, at the former Woodfibre pulp mill industrial site.

Last week, Woodfibre LNG signed a binding LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with BP Gas Marketing Limited.

This agreement is for the delivery of liquefied natural gas from the Woodfibre LNG export facility.

As part of the agreement, BP will receive 0.75 million tonnes per annum of LNG over 15 years on a free on board basis, with first delivery expected in 2023.