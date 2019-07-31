19.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
News

BC Ombudsperson to monitor Ministry of Education's response to the grade 12 exam tabulation error

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Following a province-wide tabulation error regarding grade 12 exam results, the B.C. Ombudsperson is monitoring the Ministry of Education’s response to this situation.

Back in June, in an online message, the Ministry reported an “anomaly” when it came to the tabulation of the students’ exams.

Jay Chalke, B.C.’s Ombudsperson says he finds this error concerning and the impact it may have on students.

Chalke also says that the Ministry should not only address the technical issue but should also identify and remedy any individual impacts.

“I am concerned about this error and the impact it may have on students across B.C. This is a very stressful time for students as they make future education plans. I urge the
ministry to not only address the technical issue but to also identify and remedy any individual impacts. Students and parents should be proactively informed about what they can do if they believe they have been adversely affected.”

The Ministry says it will review each exam result and ensure grades are accurately reflected on their transcript.

The B.C. Ombudsperson has jurisdiction over all B.C. school boards and districts and will continue to monitor the situation.

