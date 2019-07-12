23 C
NewsRegional

BC Operators asked to bid on northern inter-city bus routes

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia, with support from the Federal Government, will be taking steps to ensure that people who live and work in Northern B.C. continue to have access to inter-city bus services.

As directed by the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, B.C. Transit is conducting a competitive process to extend northern inter-city bus services through to March 31, 2021.

According to the Government, the request for proposal aims to select one or more qualified transportation providers to operate on the four routes currently serviced by B.C. Bus North.

The Province says the RFP will remain open on BCBid until August 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Respondents are asked to state conditions that would lead to the inter-city transportation service to operate without government subsidies.

All inquiries from interested parties are to be directed to B.C. Transit as outlined in the RFP.

For more information, you can visit the BCBid website.

