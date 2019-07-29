BC Transit to move towards fully electric provincial fleet

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC Transit is introducing its plan to move towards a fully electric provincial fleet.

According to BC Transit, the low carbon fleet program aligns with the Province’s CleanBC plan and supports greenhouse gas and climate action goals.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, says the transportation sector is the province’s largest pollution generator and that the Province will be taking measures to reduce pollution by introducing an electric fleet.

“British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing source of carbon pollution is the transportation sector. Changing that trend will be a challenge, but it’s also a tremendous opportunity. Many of the actions we need to take to reduce carbon emissions – such as encouraging people to choose transit over their personal vehicles and moving to a fully electric fleet – are the exact same measures that will get us out of gridlock and make our neighbourhoods more liveable, now and for future generations.”

BC Transit plans to start buying only electric heavy-duty buses in 2023, with a target of creating a fully electric provincial fleet in all vehicle classifications by 2040.

For more information on the fleet change, you can visit BC Transit’s website.