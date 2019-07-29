21 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
An electric BC Transit Bus. Source BC Transit
Home News BC Transit to move towards fully electric provincial fleet
NewsRegional

BC Transit to move towards fully electric provincial fleet

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC Transit is introducing its plan to move towards a fully electric provincial fleet.

According to BC Transit, the low carbon fleet program aligns with the Province’s CleanBC plan and supports greenhouse gas and climate action goals.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, says the transportation sector is the province’s largest pollution generator and that the Province will be taking measures to reduce pollution by introducing an electric fleet.

“British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing source of carbon pollution is the transportation sector. Changing that trend will be a challenge, but it’s also a tremendous opportunity. Many of the actions we need to take to reduce carbon emissions – such as encouraging people to choose transit over their personal vehicles and moving to a fully electric fleet – are the exact same measures that will get us out of gridlock and make our neighbourhoods more liveable, now and for future generations.”

BC Transit plans to start buying only electric heavy-duty buses in 2023, with a target of creating a fully electric provincial fleet in all vehicle classifications by 2040.

For more information on the fleet change, you can visit BC Transit’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFrench refinery outage slows second quarter production for Vermilion Energy

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 52-year-old Dennis Whitcomb. According...
Read more
News

RCMP unable to find homicide suspects near York Landing

Adam Reaburn -
YORK LANDING, M.B. - The RCMP says that despite a thorough and exhaustive search, they cannot substantiate the tip...
Read more
News

W.A.C. Bennett Dam upgrades

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The W.A.C. Bennett Dam, located west of Hudson’s Hope will receive investment and upgrades to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. First Nation buys 5 percent stake in $2.5 billion clean...

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - An Indigenous nation in northwest British Columbia says an investment in clean-energy projects worth more than $2.5 billion represents a historic...

Caps Transport IMCA Invitational this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

W.A.C. Bennett Dam upgrades

BC Hydro’s generating stations receive upgrades

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.