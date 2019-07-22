24 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 22, 2019
News

BCOGC – New Fugitive Emissions Management Guideline

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) has released a new guideline on the management of fugitive methane emissions, effective January 1st, 2020.

According to the OGC, the Fugitive Emissions Management Guideline is intended to support the new leak detection and repair requirements of the Drilling and Production Regulation that come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The guideline contains;
• Fugitive emissions management plan development information.
• Leak detection survey procedures, frequency, spacing and timing guidance.
• Training and competency expectations.
• Leak repair tracking, management and verification procedures.
• Data collection and management requirements.

The guideline are specific requirements for providing information to the Commission on an annual basis via eSubmission. An eSubmission data collection template will be published by the OGC by January 2020.

The industry is expected to report 2020 data to eSubmission by May 31, 2021.

A copy of the guideline is available on the OGC website; CLICK HERE







