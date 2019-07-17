16.6 C
Bear Euthanized at Liard Hot Springs
News

Bear Euthanized at Liard Hot Springs

Tracy Teves
FORT NELSON, B.C. – Last weekend a black bear had to be euthanized at the Liard Hot Springs.

In a statement by BC Parks, on Sunday, July 14th, 2019, a black bear roamed into a tent within the Liard Hot Springs Lodge campsite, adjacent to, but outside, the boundaries of Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park. The bear accessed items in a tent and awoke individuals who were sleeping in the tent at the time.

The bear remained in the area moving across the road and into the park.

The bear continued to demonstrate habituated behaviour within the park over the next number of hours. Due to habituation of the bear, it was euthanized later in the day. The public is reminded to be bear aware and to store attractants in a secure location away from their tent.

Tips on bear deterrents and managing attractants can be found on the site BearSmart.com

The following are a list of items from the BearSmart website that can attract bears while you are camping.

What Attracts Bears?

Anything that has an odour or could be considered food may attract wildlife to your site.

  • Coolers – full/empty
  • Food and Condiments
  • Garbage/Wrappings/Plastic Bags
  • Dishes/Pots
  • Pet Food/Bowls
  • Bottles/Cans: full/empty
  • Tablecloths
  • Toiletries/Suntan Lotion/Insect Spray
  • Camp Stoves & Barbecues
  • Containers of Gasoline/Oil
  • ANY items associated with food preparation or clean up (soap, dishcloths, towels, & clothing worn while cooking.
  • Grey Water Pails

For more information on being Bear Smart; CLICK HERE

