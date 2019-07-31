Beaverlodge RCMP are looking for a man who may have been headed to Fort St. John

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 37-year-old Jeremy Ray. Jeremy was last seen on July 29, 2019, and maybe headed to Fort St. John.

Jeremy may be travelling in his 2007 black Honda Civic, AB plate: FUD 818.

Jeremy is described as:

Caucasian male

6′, 220 lbs.

Brown hair, blue eyes

There is a general concern for his wellbeing. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Ray, please contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485, or call your local police.