A photo of Jeremy Ray shared by the RCMP
NewsRegional

Beaverlodge RCMP are looking for a man who may have been headed to Fort St. John

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 37-year-old Jeremy Ray. Jeremy was last seen on July 29, 2019, and maybe headed to Fort St. John.
Jeremy may be travelling in his 2007 black Honda Civic, AB plate: FUD 818.
Jeremy is described as:
  • Caucasian male
  • 6′, 220 lbs.
  • Brown hair, blue eyes
There is a general concern for his wellbeing. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Ray, please contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485, or call your local police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

The care Jeremy was last seen driving – RCMP

