News

Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male

UPDATE – Augustt “Sean” Rowe has been located safe. Beaverlodge RCMP would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Augustt “Sean” Rowe.

According to RCMP, Rowe was last seen at his home in Hythe on the night of July 4 at 10:00 p.m.

He is believed to be driving a white 2010 Ford Ranger with an Alberta license plate number ZZM 794.

Rowe is described as:

  • Metis
  • 6’2″, 180 lb
  • Brown hair, grey/blue eyes
  • Wearing jeans, likely a black hoodie and short black leather boots

If you have any information about Rowe’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

